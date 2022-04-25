Triple Threat Podcast: Do WNBA players really want to play overseas?

Overseas play is a hot topic of discussion for the WNBA right now. An anonymous player poll conducted by The Athletic in 2019 revealed that 63 percent of players would not continue to go overseas if salaries in the domestic league were higher, but commissioner Cathy Engelbert seemed to suggest recently that players go abroad for “passion” instead of finances.

As you might expect, the Bonnet Gang is ready to take the commissioner to task for these comments, especially given Brittney Griner’s ongoing detention in Russia and the strain of playing a year-round schedule. Bella Alarie also opted out of this year’s WNBA season to “rest and recharge”, while Christyn Williams, who joined training camp about two weeks after playing in the national championship game, just suffered a season-ending knee injury. On this episode of the Triple Threat podcast, Chauny, Trisity, and Juanita have some thoughts about how Engelbert is handling this situation as well as other WNBA issues, including marketing and television and League Pass.

The crew also takes some listener questions related to the NBA playoffs and the NCAAW transfer portal, previews the L.A. Sparks season and how much credit Derek Fisher should get if the team exceeds expectations, and provides their regular music recommendations.

You can follow your hosts on Twitter at @trisity9, @sagebeatlove, and @Natural_OneDurr.