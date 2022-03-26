Triple Threat Podcast: Should we surprised by mid-major success?

One of the big stories of the start of the NCAA Tournament has been the success of mid-major teams. FGCU and Gonzaga scored upsets in the first round, and South Dakota and Creighton (now a member of the Big East, but still not a Power Five school!) have advanced to the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, respectively.

On the latest episode of the Triple Threat Podcast, the Bonnet Gang argues that we shouldn’t be surprised by these teams showing out in the tournament, and that their lack of national exposure — essentially, they aren’t on television enough — is to blame for them being underrated headed into March Madness. Chauny, Juanita, Trisity, and special guest Shay (@theeluvvbelow) then share some of their other thoughts on the tournament, including the play of NPOY candidates Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

They then move on to the coaching carousel this past week in college basketball, followed by the quarterback carousel in the NFL. They have some opinions about the Deshaun Watson move to Cleveland as well as what fellow AFC North teams Baltimore and Pittsburgh will look like this season.

It’s off to the NBA after that, starting with the change in the New York vaccine mandate allowing Kyrie Irving to play full-time, what to make of Zion Williamson’s latest dunk video, if James Harden can shake his playoff reputation this year in Philadelphia, and Russell Westbrook deciding to make layups.

The crew finishes up by talking about new music, two TV shows they’re watching, and how they would answer the wild questions that Ketanji Brown Jackson received in her confirmation hearings this week.

You can listen to all that and more in the full episode embedded below, and to make sure you never miss a single show moving forward, subscribe to the Swish Appeal podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

You can follow your hosts on Twitter at @trisity9, @sagebeatlove, and @Natural_OneDurr.