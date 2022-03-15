Triple Threat Podcast: Is it championship or bust for South Carolina?

South Carolina has been the class of college basketball for the last five years, but with only one national title to show for the team’s efforts during that stretch. Is this season championship or bust for the Gamecocks? That’s just one of the questions the Bonnet Gang attempts to answer on the latest episode of the Triple Threat podcast.

Chauny, Trisity, and Juanita also get into their thoughts about the remainder of the conference tournaments including the Cameron Brink scuffle against Colorado. They then hit WNBA news starting with the Teaira McCowan trade, and then Brittney Griner’s Russian detention, specifically what the league should be doing in response.

They then move over to men’s sports, including NFL offseason moves, where Juanita once again has to confront the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders employ Derek Carr. The crew discusses the Calvin Ridley suspension and the state of sports betting as well before moving on to NBA thoughts. They have an MVP pow-wow, getting into why Jayson Tatum doesn’t appear to be in the conversation. The three of them go rapid fire on a few teams in the Eastern Conference before finishing the episode with their weekly recommendations in pop culture.

You can follow your hosts on Twitter at @trisity9, @sagebeatlove, and @Natural_OneDurr.