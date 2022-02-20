Taj Cole drops 18 to help Team Harrison avoid a winless week 4 in Athletes Unlimited

Despite the score ending 100-93, Team Harrison comfortably won on Saturday night against Team Hawkins to end Week 4 of the Athletes Unlimited season. Led by Taj Cole’s 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists, Team Harrison led after each quarter except for a 26-26 draw in the first. They entered the fourth up 76-61 and were able to easily close out the game.

Other action

Saturday

Team Cloud over Team Sims, 91-81

The other match-up of the day was much more competitive, despite the final margin reaching 10 points. Things got a bit dicey for Team Cloud when Odyssey Sims hit a three to make it a six-point game with 2:23 left. However, Drew Edelman went on a 5-0 run by herself and put the game away for good. DiJonai Carrington had a spectacular game herself. leading the team in points with 28 in her 35 minutes of play.

Friday

Team Hawkins over Team Cloud, 113-110

In what was one of the best games of the week, Team Hawkins edged out Team Cloud 113-110. The game went to overtime and was a back-and-forth affair with four lead changes during the extra period alone. Team Hawkins was able to pull off the victory thanks to back-to-back threes from Kelsey Mitchell and Sydney Colson in the final seven seconds, including a buzzer-beating three from Colson from beyond half court to seal the victory. Despite the loss, Team Cloud got incredible performances from Natasha Cloud and Carrington. They scored a combined 74 points in their 90 minutes of play.

‼️ FOR THE WIN ‼️@SydJColson hits the half court shot as the buzzer goes off to win in OT #SCTop10 | : @CBSSportsNet pic.twitter.com/pRW0XjN4uY — Athletes Unlimited (@AUProSports) February 19, 2022

Team Sims over Team Harrison, 87-71

Team Sims secured its lone win of the week on Friday, comfortably beating Team Harrison. Led by Odyssey Sims (545 special points) scoring 20 points on 50 percent shooting, Team Sims won or tied every quarter and was able to keep Team Harrison to 71 points, which was a low across the league for the week. It wasn’t all negative for Team Harrison; Taj Cole had 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting in the loss.

Wednesday

Team Hawkins over Team Sims 86-76

Kalani Brown (523 special points) was unstoppable Wednesday night. She had 21 points while shooting 8-of-9 from the field, just one made shot away from a perfect field-goal percentage! Kelsey Mitchell led the way offensively, scoring 32 and shooting 50 percent from three. This was all just a bit too much for Team Sims to overcome.

Team Cloud over Team Harrison 87-85

In what turned out to be the closest game of the week, Team Cloud was able to edge out Team Harrison by two points. With under two minutes left to play, Team Harrison went on an 8-0 run and managed to take the lead 85-84. However, Natasha Cloud drew a three-shot foul and made her free throws (she was a perfect 12-of-12 from the line in the game) to secure the victory with four seconds left. Cloud was the clear star of this game, leading the game in points (27) and special points (603).

For Week 5 of the regular season, Lexie Brown will replace Sims among the captains. Team Hawkins, Team Cloud, Team Harrison, and Team Brown will draft at 12 p.m. PT on Sunday.