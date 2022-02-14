Triple Threat Podcast: Celebrating the pod’s three-year anniversary

It’s the three-year anniversary of the Triple Threat Podcast, and the Bonnet Gang is also celebrating the arrival of a new family member: Trisity’s new dog Hunter!

But first, the trio has much to say about the current world of sports, starting with the hiring of Mike McDaniel by the Miami Dolphins, and what it means for the racial politics of the NFL. Sticking with football, they then get into how Odell Beckham has been treated by the Cleveland fans and media since moving over to the Rams.

After that, the crew moves over to the NBA to talk about last week’s trade deadline. The three of them share their thoughts on the James Harden/Kyrie Irving relationship as it relates to the blockbuster Harden/Ben Simmons trade. The gang also touches on the Domantas Sabonis trade and how it illuminates Sacramento’s priorities going forward before spending some time on the Lakers, who somehow didn’t do anything.

The trio closes with some WNBA thoughts, starting with the fit of the Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks rosters after free agency, how the league will use its new investment money, and what to make of Breanna Stewart calling out the WNBA for a variety of reasons in her re-signing press conference.

