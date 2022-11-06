Here’s what happened in the world of women’s basketball this past week:

Latricia Trammell to coach Wings

Latricia Trammell will reportedly move from Los Angeles Sparks assistant coach to Dallas Wings head coach, replacing Vickie Johnson, who went 32-36 in two seasons with the team.

30+ year coaching veteran Latricia Trammell will be named the next head coach of the Dallas Wings after a 4 year stint as an assistant with the Los Angeles Sparks. Trammell also had conversations with the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun, multiple sources confirm with @winsidr — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) November 1, 2022

Christie Sides to coach Fever

The Indiana Fever have been the worst team in the WNBA two years running and it was by a comfortable margin this past season. They had Marianne Stanley as their head coach in 2021 and for the first nine games of 2022. Carlos Knox took over for the remainder of 2022. Neither coach could turn things around and the Fever are desperate now. Christie Sides, who was an assistant coach for the Atlanta Dream this past season, was announced as the franchise’s new head coach on Friday.

We officially have our next Head Coach. Welcome back @ChristieSides!



read more: https://t.co/lzjy2uWcX8 pic.twitter.com/CrXeQSgmVC — Indiana Fever ⛹️‍♀️ (@IndianaFever) November 4, 2022

Cheryl Reeve extended as Lynx head coach, becomes president of basketball operations and denounces Kyrie Irving

Four-time WNBA champion Cheryl Reeve will be the Minnesota Lynx’s head coach for at least the next five years and will also now serve as the franchise’s president of basketball operations, it was announced on Thursday.

Reeve made it her top priority at her press conference to call out Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving for the anti-Semitic film he posted to social media. Irving has said that he is not anti-Semitic, but failed to do so in a “yes or no” fashion.

INBOX: Cheryl Reeve re-signs with the Lynx to a multi-year deal and is elevated to President of Basketball Operations. #WNBA



A presser with Reeve is today at 3 PM CT/ 4 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/INMrsxOsnN — The Next: A women's basketball newsroom at The IX (@TheNextHoops) November 3, 2022

Cheryl Reeve says officially that she's on a five year contract with the Lynx. — Jackie Powell (she/her) (@ClassicJpow) November 3, 2022

"My thoughts are with my Jewish friends... I adamantly oppose the comments made by Kyrie Irving," Cheryl Reeve said to open her press conference on her new pact with the Lynx. #WNBA @TheNextHoops — Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) November 3, 2022

Brittney Griner meets with members of U.S. Embassy

Griner is reportedly displaying “tenacity and perseverance” despite having been wrongfully detained for 262 days.

Kiki Rice becomes first NIL signing for Jordan Brand

No. 2 Hoop Gurlz recruit Kiki Rice, a UCLA Bruin, is now officially affiliated with Jordan Brand.

Sedona Prince to sit out final college season due to injury

On Oct. 28, Oregon women’s basketball announced that forward Sedona Prince, known for her viral TikTok promoting gender equity, will miss the entire 2022-23 NCAAW season after undergoing elbow surgery. Prince’s college career is now over, but she will pursue playing in the pros.

Sedona Prince will undergo season-ending elbow surgery to repair a torn ligament.



Prince will exhaust her remaining eligibility to focus on recovery before pursuing a professional career.



More: https://t.co/8uhc35npzN pic.twitter.com/z5oED2yjdx — Oregon Women’s Basketball (@OregonWBB) October 28, 2022

Nancy Lieberman gets statue at Old Dominion

NCAAW legend Nancy Lieberman got the A’ja Wilson treatment at her alma mater, Old Dominion, where she averaged 18.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists over four years (from 1977 to 1980). The award for best point guard in the country is named after her.

Swin Cash’s number to be retired at UConn

Cash, who averaged 14.9 points and 8.6 rebounds during her senior and national championship-winning season of 2001-02, will have her jersey retired on Nov. 14. She was the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player in 2002. Ray Allen and Rebecca Lobo are the only other individuals who have had their number retired by UConn. Allen went on to become a famous NBA player and Lobo led the Husky women to their first national championship in 1995.

Elena Delle Donne releases new shoe

The two-time WNBA MVP has released “Together We Fly.”

.@De11eDonne just dropped the @Nike Air Deldon ‘Together We Fly’, an inclusive basketball that celebrates athletes of all ages and abilities pic.twitter.com/UCTGo8Xcyu — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) November 3, 2022

Former NCAAW star Kendra Cooper passes away at 27

Cooper scored 1,302 points in college (sixth all-time at Bethune-Cookman). Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Her college coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis, shared the following:

“It was an absolute honor to have been entrusted by her parents to be her coach. Her legendary impact on B-CU, the (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), her coaches, teammates, the administration and her friends will never be forgotten. Kendra Cooper left as a champion.”

Diana Taurasi a part of building basketball court in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Diana Taurasi and Natalia Bryant, on behalf of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, introduce a newly refurbished court at Mesa Grant Woods Boys & Girls Club.



DT: “Every time you come to this court, try to make shots and try to make friends.” pic.twitter.com/Ed54xtRpWK — Nick King (@NickKingSports) November 5, 2022

Becky Hammon now an NBA analyst for ESPN

Hammon has experience in the NBA from her time as the San Antonio Spurs’ assistant coach. She is currently the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces and won the WNBA championship in her first season.

New Candace Parker documentary set to come out on ESPN

Joie Jacoby directed a documentary on the WNBA legend for ESPN Films.

Could Gonzaga move to the Big 12?

The Bulldogs’ athletic director, Chris Standiford, has spoken to Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark about joining the conference.