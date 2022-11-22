The Bonnet Gang is still celebrating Scorpio time; it was Chennedy Carter’s birthday on Nov. 14 and Russell Westbrook’s birthday on Nov. 12. Both are show favorites.

Speaking of Westbrook, the Lakers have won three in a row and he has hit double-figure assists in all three contests. So the gang is excited about that.

Something they’re not excited about it is Nike’s new NBA city edition jerseys, though they do like the one for the Grizzlies and some others. Juanita says Nike is batting like .270 when it comes to the jerseys. Trisity questions why they are making new designs every year and suggests they do it less frequently.

The gang then moves into an update on Trisity’s favorite NBA team: the Grizzlies, who are now 10-7, though the show was recorded a few days ago. Trisity thinks they can be really, really good, though maybe not this year. She also asserts that they have the best backcourt in the league. And she mockingly shouts out the Warriors for their struggles. More positive shoutouts come in the form of Juanita shouting out Joel Embiid for his recent monster stat line (59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks on Nov. 13) and Chauny shouting out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged 38.7 points over his most recent three appearances leading up to the episode dropping last Thursday.

After some talk about the Raiders’ embarrassing loss to the Colts, the gang talks new music. They have a lengthy discussion about 21 Savage’s recent comments that Nas is irrelevant. Juanita thinks 21 Savage needs to have more respect for one of the greats and points out that Nas, age 49, has actually had a great second act. Trisity says you can’t base relevance on the youth because Nas can be unknown to the youth and still do fine. The gang also talks about Illmatic (1994) and some old Nas songs.

