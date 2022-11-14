Triple Threat Podcast: How about the Jazz, Blazers and Cavs?!

The Triple Threat Podcast came out with a new episode last Thursday and the first thing to talk about was Kyrie Irving.

Irving has been suspended by his team, the Brooklyn Nets, for posting a link to an anti-Semitic film on social media. The gang touched on the situation in their last episode and in this episode, they talk about the long list of things Irving needs to do to be reinstated. They note that the Nets must be exhausted from Kyrie’s controversies. Last year he missed much of the season because he refused to get vaccinated. Chauny points out that in most workplaces other than the NBA, what Kyrie did this time combined with his initial struggle to apologize properly would be fireable.

The gang eventually moves into a discussion of the Joshua Primo situation. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich made a statement on the matter and the gang doesn’t want Pop, who is 73 and has won five NBA championships, to go out on this scandal. They don’t want it to be the last thing on his Wikipedia page after tales of how he coached David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Kawhi Leonard.

Getting to the actual play on the court, praise is given to the Jazz, Trail Blazers and Cavaliers for exceeding preseason expectations. Chauny shouts out “Spida,” aka Donovan Mitchell, for “making the most of it” in Cleveland.

The gang moves into baseball and congratulates the Houston Astros for recently winning the World Series. Chauny, a San Francisco Giants fan, says she misses Dusty Baker and is happy he finally won a title.

Then there is some NFL talk, including about Aaron Rodgers’ struggles, a discussion of new music, including from Coco Jones, Drake and 21 Savage, and criticism of Elon Musk’s handling of Twitter.

