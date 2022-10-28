This Week in Women’s Basketball: Brittney Griner’s appeal rejected

Here's what happened in the world of women's basketball this past week:

Brittney Griner's appeal rejected

In the biggest story in women's basketball, we got a new update on the Brittney Griner case. On Tuesday, Griner's appeal was rejected by a Russian court. The U.S. government has tried negotiating with Russia since June on a prisoner swap but claims Russia has not responded to their "significant" offer. Griner's time will be adjusted, taking into account her pretrial detention making her nine-year sentence closer to eight. The WNBA released the following statement regarding Griner's current situation.

Texas exhibition to help the city of Uvalde build a new school

No. 3 Texas will host DePaul in a preseason game, with all ticket sales helping the city of Uvalde build a new school after the May shooting at Robb Elementary killed 19 students and two teachers. Hopefully, the stadium is packed to help earn as much money as possible for this cause.

Celeste Taylor to enter draft

It's rare for players to tell us they are entering the draft before the NCAA season even begins, but that is precisely what Celeste Taylor did this week.

Ice Brady will miss the entire season due to an injury

Unfortunately for Ice Brady, her season ended before it began. She suffered a dislocated patella in her right knee and has been ruled out for the entire season. Brady was a Top 5 prospect and was expected to help the UConn Huskies. Wishing her a speedy recovery.

Aalyah Del Rosario commits to LSU

While Taylor is entering her final season of college basketball, Aalyah Del Rosario is just about to get started. She has officially committed to LSU. The top-ranked big will be a great addition to the Tigers when she joins the team next year.

Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark the easy picks for preseason All-America team

With the NCAA season around the corner, preseason rankings and lists are popping up everywhere. On Tuesday, The Associated Press revealed their All-America team, with Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Caitlin Clark of Iowa being unanimous picks. The team also included seniors Haley Jones of Stanford, Ashley Joens of Iowa State and Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech, and sophomore Aneesah Morrow of DePaul.