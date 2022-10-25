Thirty-one participants announced for Athletes Unlimited 2023 in Dallas

Kelsey Mitchell, Allisha Gray, Natasha Cloud, Courtney Williams and NaLyssa Smith highlight the current 2023 Athletes Unlimited roster released Tuesday in advance of the competition, which will be held from Feb. 22 to March 26 in Dallas.

Here is the full list of WNBA players who have decided to participate so far:

Lexie Brown

Jordin Canada

DiJonai Carrington

Essence Carson

Layshia Clarendon

Natasha Cloud

Sydney Colson

Allisha Gray

Naz Hillmon

Kelsey Mitchell

Odyssey Sims

NaLyssa Smith

Evina Westbrook

Courtney Williams

Ty Young

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Athletes Unlimited once again,” said Colson, chair of the Athletes Unlimited Basketball Player Executive Committee. “The inaugural season was competitive and fun, and we have a talented roster ready to bring that same intensity to year two in Dallas! We hope the Dallas community is ready to embrace AU hoops because we’re so excited for another season to be able to play stateside.”

You can view the complete 31-player roster, including the college each player played at, here. So far there are 21 players returning from last year. 2022 individual champion Tianna Hawkins is not one of them. Brown and Cloud finished second and third, respectively.

Five games will be shown on CBS Sports Network, as will a special called “Athletes Unlimited: A Pro Sports Revolution,” which airs Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET. and can also be streamed on Paramount+.

Unlimited Club members will have access to trying to get season tickets on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET. Everyone else will have to wait until Thursday at 12 p.m. ET. Tickets will be available at auprosports.com/tickets.

Athletes Unlimited has announced that Air National Guard will be its official military partner.