This Week in Women’s Basketball: Curt Miller makes big career move

Here’s what happened in the world of women’s basketball this past week:

Los Angeles Sparks hire Curt Miller

The Sparks have announced that Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller is joining the franchise as head coach. Managing partner Eric Holoman told the WNBA’s website, “Curt brings extensive experience as a WNBA head coach, where he has won at a historic pace and helped develop several All-WNBA and MVP-level players. His teams play with an intensity and attention to detail our players will embrace, and a passion our fans will appreciate.”

Brittney Griner shares a message on her 32nd birthday

Brittney Griner observed her 32nd birthday this week while in detention in Moscow, Russia. Griner, who is well into her eighth month in the country, sent her statement through her legal team. She said in part, “Thank you everyone for fighting so hard to get me home. All the support and love are definitely helping me.”

Steph Curry brought attention to Griner’s birthday and her ongoing detention during his championship ring presentation on Oct. 18.

Skylar Diggins-Smith expecting her second child

Skylar Diggins-Smith and her husband Daniel Smith are expecting their second child together. Diggins-Smith announced the news via Instagram on when she shared a photo of herself alongside the caption, “New addition loading .”

Yale’s Camilla Emsbo out for 2022-23 season

Yale’s senior forward Camilla Emsbo is out for the 2022-23 season due to an ACL injury. Coach Dalilia Eshe explained, “We are devastated for Camilla to have an injury that caused an abrupt end to her Yale career. She will, however, remain an integral part of our team. As our senior captain, the team will look for guidance from her on and off the court. She will be an extension of our coaching staff and help lead, more specifically, our young post players throughout the season. We will support her next steps after graduating from Yale.”

ESPN’s College GameDay names Sabrina Ionescu as its guest picker

This week ESPN announced that University of Oregon alum Sabrina Ionescu will return to her alma mater as one of ESPN’s College GameDay guest pickers. She will be tasked with attempting to get analyst Lee Corso to don Oregon’s mascot gear, analyzing the day’s games, and speaking with fans.

Brianna Turner named State Farm Seasonlong Community Assist Award Recipient

On Thursday, State Farm named Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner as its Seasonlong Community Assist Award Recipient. Turner earned the award in honor of her ongoing work in support of women, those impacted by gun violence, unhoused people, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Turner said, “It’s an honor to win the 2022 Seasonlong Community Assist Award. Our league plays a vital role in volunteering throughout our communities and advocating for those in need. I enjoy volunteering my time because I want to live in a more equitable society, but that can’t happen if we don’t all have access to equal rights. Regardless of one’s race, ethnicity, sexual identity, gender expression, or class I hope to advocate on behalf of them, in pursuit of a more just society.”

Princeton makes history

Tuesday was a big day for the Princeton Tigers; they became the first Ivy League women’s team to ever be ranked on the AP Top 25 preseason list. The team was ranked at spot 24 of 25. Coach Carla Berube was named Ivy Leauge Coach of the Year last year.