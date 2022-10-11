First off, the Bonnet Gang, which is just Chauny and Juanita this time around, talks about the Draymond Green/Jordan Poole fight, from which the episode got its name: “The Girls are FIGHTIIIINNNG.”

Then they get into some Lakers talk; for example why it's OK that LeBron and Kareem are not friends.

Malika Andrews is the first topic the gang spends a lot of time on, namely defending her. They say it’s OK for her to get smart and say things like, “I didn’t know we had mind readers on this show” when arguing that it’s impossible to know the intent of a seemingly dirty play. Chauny is tired of people treating Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson like they’re Gods and Juanita says just because Andrews disagreed with them doesn’t mean she’s out to get them; “disagreement is not disrespect.” The gang takes a look at the sexism at play.

Juanita then ponders whether 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama is the best prospect ever, saying that he is just different. In further NBA discussion, Juanita goes over which teams should try to be bad this year and says, “If you gon’ be in the play-in, be bad.” Robert Sarver is still on the gang’s mind as well and he is compared to Michael Scott from “The Office.” The gang says it’s just not acceptable in real life.

The second topic that gets a lot of attention is the safety of NFL players. The gang can’t believe Tua Tagovailoa played as soon after his injury as he did and Chauny asks “where were his people?,” meaning his loved ones, the ones who should be advising him not to play. She goes on to say, “Ya’ll gotta love yourself at least a little bit” and don’t they have wives and children to live for?

Moving into baseball, Chauny and Juanita are somewhat uninterested in Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run because they know the MLB record is still Barry Bonds’ 73 in 2001. Juanita says “Barry Bonds at the plate was must-see TV” and “steroids don’t make you good at hitting a baseball.” Chauny says “Barry Bonds is the GOAT, I don’t know what to tell you.”

Getting into women’s basketball, Chanuy ponders whether A’ja just had the greatest single year ever for a women’s basketball player given her additional accomplishments at the World Cup. Chauny says, “Her resume doubled in like five months.”

