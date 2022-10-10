This Week in Women’s Basketball: Remembering Tiffany Jackson

Here’s what happened in the world of women’s basketball this past week:

Tiffany Jackson dies at 37

Former New York Liberty and Tulsa Shock player Tiffany Jackson passed away on Oct. 4, after a years-long fight against breast cancer. Jackson was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in 2015.

Jackson played at the University of Texas from 2003 to 2007 under Coach Jody Conradt. Conradt said, “Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player. She was recognized for her all-around game and the fact that she was tremendously mobile and could play multiple positions. She was beloved by teammates, and we share in the sadness of her passing.”

Ava Jones is unlikely to return to basketball

Iowa women’s basketball recruit Ava Jones will likely not return to basketball following a July 5 accident that killed her father. Jones and her family were walking on a sidewalk when they were hit by a car.

Iowa’s coach Lisa Bluder explained, “She’s still somebody that we are going to have as a part of our program because we believe in her. She committed to us, and just because she had something bad happen to her doesn’t mean that we turn our back on her. We’ll be there for her and her family as much as we can.”

Brittney Griner’s appeal date is set for Oct. 25

Brittney Griner will return to court in Russia on Oct. 25. Griner was convicted on charges of drug possession in August and has been detained in Russia since her arrest in February.

Griner has admitted to having canisters of cannabis oil in her luggage but has maintained she did not bring them into Russia on purpose. The U.S. State Department has declared that the eight-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist is “wrongfully detained.”

Elena Delle Donne releases a signature shoe with Nike

Elene Delle Donne’s new shoe with Nike brings awareness to an important condition: Lyme Disease. Delle Donne explained on Twitter, “Inspired by my battle with Lyme disease, this shoe represents the fight I bring both on and off the court. Through sharing my story, I hope to show other athletes what’s possible.”

FIBA announces players will get more rest at 2026 World Cup

FIBA’s secretary general Andreas Zagklis announced that players at the 2026 World Cup will have more rest built into their schedule. The change comes after numerous players complained about the tight timetable of this year’s games.

Zagklis explained, “We will not play three days in a row, that will not happen again. This is not something we want to see repeated. It’s too heavy on the players.”

FIBA Hall of Fame inducts seven players including Lisa Leslie and Geno Auriemma

Lisa Leslie and Geno Auriemma joined seven others as inductees into the FIBA Hall of Fame. Fellow inductees are Robyn Maher, Catarina Pollini, Jurgita Streimikyte-Virbickiene, and Mame Maty Mbengue as well as coaches Antonia Barbosa, Milan “Ciga” Vasojevic and Maria Planas.

The induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 30.