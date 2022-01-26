McDonald’s All-American rosters highlighted by Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice

Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Janiah Barker and Ayanna Patterson highlight the 2022 girls McDonald’s All-American Game rosters, which were revealed on Tuesday. They are the No. 1 through No. 4 2022 Hoop Gurlz recruits in that order.

Betts is a 6-foot-7 post from Grandview High School in Aurora, Colo. who has committed to Stanford. Rice is a 5-foot-11 point guard from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. who is headed to UCLA. Barker is a 6-foot-2 forward from Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla. who has chosen to play at Georgia. Patterson is a 6-foot-2 wing from Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Ind. who will be attending UConn.

You can see the complete 24-player roster here. Patty S. Evers (East Bladen High School, Elizabethtown N.C.) and Hilda Hankerson (Westlake High School, Atlanta) are the coaches who have been selected to coach the teams.

Ohio high schools are the most represented with three players from the state on the rosters in KK Bransford (Mount Notre Dame High School, Cincinnati), Kyla Oldacre (Mason High School, Mason) and Chance Gray (Winton Woods High School, Cincinnati).

Eleven of the McDonald’s All-Americans are on their way to the Pac-12, while the SEC and ACC are both the destinations of five players. Seventeen different colleges are represented, including Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina, Stanford, UCLA and UConn, which all have two of their future players participating.

“The tradition and prestige of the McDonald’s All American Games is unrivaled – it’s truly in a league of its own atop high school athletic programs that, for more than four decades, has recognized and created opportunity for some of the nations’ best high school athletes,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA. “As this year’s Games celebrate 45 years, we are looking forward to a triumphant return to McDonald’s home city of Chicago, as fans bear witness to 48 amazing young men and women in basketball as they further their journey to greatness on the iconic McDonald’s All American Games hardwood. It is truly a magical moment to see these inspiring athletes lace ‘em up and turn hype into legacy!”

The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 29 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. It will be televised on ESPN2. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.

ESPN2 will also televise the POWERADE Jam Fest at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 28.

The Games will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®).

Players will be wearing Adidas, which has partnered with McDonald’s for the 2022 Games.

45 players who played in past McDonald’s All-American games have gone on to become WNBA All-Stars. On the boys’ side, 93 have gone on to become NBA All-Stars.Michael Jordan, Candace Parker, LeBron James, Breanna Stewart, Trae Young, Azzi Fudd, James Harden, Kobe Bryant, Cade Cunningham, Paige Bueckers, Chet Holmgren and Sabrina Ionescu were all McDonald’s All-Americans.

“Like many of today’s youth, I remember watching the Games growing up. And as the pinnacle of high school basketball, it’s been great to see the Games become a part of basketball culture,” said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement at McDonald’s USA. “And while each of the players named to the 2022 rosters will ultimately chart their own journey to greatness, there is one thread connecting them to many other legends – their hard-earned selection as a McDonald’s All American.”