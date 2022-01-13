McDonald’s All American Games nominees announced

760 girls and boys have been nominated for selection to participate in the 45th anniversary McDonald’s All American Games. 48 of them (24 girls and 24 boys) will be selected to play in the games.

41 different states and Washington, D.C. have a least one nominee, with Texas having 83, California 73, Florida 73 and Maryland 44.

503 different high schools have players who received the honor of being nominated, led by IMG Academy (10), Montverde Academy (10), New Hope Academy (8) and Southern California Academy/Santa Clarita Valley International (8).

The 48 players selected will become public on Jan. 25. The announcement will be made on on the ESPN show NBA Today between 3 and 4 p.m. ET.

The games will be held in March at Wintrust Arena, home of the 2021 WNBA champion Chicago Sky.

Michael Jordan, Candace Parker, LeBron James, Maya Moore, Trae Young and Breanna Stewart are just a few of the basketball legends who have been nominated in the past.

