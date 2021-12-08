The in-state rivalry between No. 12 Iowa and No. 15 Iowa State is as healthy as ever, with both teams entering Wednesday’s game with just one loss. Last year when these two team faced off, we got a classic. The game ended 82-80, with the Hawkeyes squeaking out the victory against the Cyclones. Both Caitlin Clark and Ashley Joens put on a show scoring 34 and 35 points, respectively.

If the Hawkeyes want to come out victorious again, they’ll need another big game from Clark. She's not only the team’s heart and soul, but also its most dominant player averaging 22 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game. The team goes where she goes, so a big game from its top guard is needed.

No boards, no rings. The Hawkeyes struggled against No. 19 Duke in this category, being outrebounded 45-35, and, surprise, they lost. If the Hawkeyes can’t win the battle on the boards or at least make the deficit negligible, they’ll likely lose to the Cyclones. This is Iowa’s biggest test of the season so far, and it’ll need to bring its best game if it doesn’t want to lose two of three.

The Cyclones are legit. They are 8-1 and minus their one loss against LSU and a close win over UMass they’ve been dominating their opponents. In their past three games, they’re shooting 36.1 percent from three and outrebounding opponents 123-102.

️No. 15 Iowa State previews tomorrow's matchup against No. 12 Iowa. #Cyclones



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/rdECO9JCOW — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) December 7, 2021

Ashley Joens is as good as ever. She’s leading the team in both points and rebounds and continuing her dominance as a Cheryl Miller Award watch list member. Similar to the Hawkeyes, this will be the Cyclones' biggest test thus far.

Game Information

No. 15 Iowa State (8-1, 0-0 Big 12) vs. No. 12 Iowa (5-1, 0-0 Big 10)